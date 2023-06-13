Joann (Fogg) Walls passed away June 2 at the Mount Desert Island Hospital.
She was born Oct. 8, 1936, at Hulls Cove, and graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1954. Joann was predeceased by her husband, Richard Walls, and her brothers Dale, Charles and Jesse Fogg. She is survived by her daughter Anna Lilly, sons Richard (Dick) Walls Jr. and Ralph Walls, her five grandchildren, Travis Smith, Michelle, Scott Rudd, Norman Albee, and Marobee Walls, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mary S. Jordan, 97, of Northeast Harbor. May 1. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Reeser Cloys Manley, 72, of Ellsworth. Nov. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the undercroft of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.
Norris M. Reddish, 85, of Mount Desert. Dec. 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Private interment will be at Brookside Cemetery.
Philip David Sanborn Sr., 86, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor. Feb. 1 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Sanborn family plot in Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Mary Jane (MJ) Phillips Smith, 89, of Ellsworth. March 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, followed by a reception.
