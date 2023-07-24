Jeffrey Marshall Gold Jul 24, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bar HarborJeffrey Marshall Gold, 72, of Bar Harbor, died on June 19, 2023, while on his sailboat in Camden.A complete obituary will be published later and a service will be announced.Condolences may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Death Notices July 20 death notices July 13 death notices July 6 death notices June 29 death notices June 22 death notices View more E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists