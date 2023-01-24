Obituaries

Surry

Jane Ingraham Thomas passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Elllsworth, at the age of 91, after a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Surry. Born in Brunswick in 1931, she was the daughter of Lt. Col. Herbert S. Ingraham and Caroline Daggett Ingraham.

Tags

