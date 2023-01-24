Surry
Jane Ingraham Thomas passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Elllsworth, at the age of 91, after a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Surry. Born in Brunswick in 1931, she was the daughter of Lt. Col. Herbert S. Ingraham and Caroline Daggett Ingraham.
As her father’s job assignments changed, Jane spent her early years in Skowhegan, the Boston area and Orono, where she graduated from high school in 1949. She also spent two of her high school years in Tokyo at the American School in Japan, where her father served as principal as the school reopened after WWII. For her, a highlight of those years was climbing to the top of Mount Fuji.
Jane traced her drawing and artistic skills to a recent ancestor who was a skilled painter. While she was a student at the University of Maine at Orono, her biology professor noted her skill at drawing what she saw under a microscope, and asked her to illustrate his book, a laboratory manual of parasitology.
Jane’s devotion to the outdoors began with childhood trips to Mount Katahdin with her parents. She divided her summers between her grandparents’ camp near Milo and Camp Natarswi, a Girl Scout camp close to Baxter State Park and Mount Katahdin. When she was old enough to be a camp counselor, she taught swimming and canoeing to younger Scouts. These experiences led to her becoming a Registered Maine Guide.
She met her first husband, Robert S. Rupp, when studying at the University of Maine at Orono, and was married to him for 24 years until his death in 1974. During those years, when living in Eddington and raising two school-age children, she illustrated the Golden Press book “A Guide to Acadia National Park” by Grant W. Sharpe. After she moved to Seal Harbor, when Acadia National Park released its draft Master Plan in the early 1970s, Jane attended presentations about it, where she met Jonathan Thomas, who became her second husband in 1976. Her planning activities also led to several years’ employment at the Hancock County Planning Commission as a cartographer. She also worked as an artist and scientific illustrator. She had also lived in California and Oregon.
Baxter State Park continued to beckon her, with her childhood memories of guide and ranger Leroy Dudley, and his tall tales of meeting Pamola, a powerful protector spirit on Mount Katahdin: stories based on his recollections of traditional Wabanaki lore. She made many solo trips to Chimney Pond, at the base of the Mount Katahdin headwall, to recount these stories as a park volunteer. This led to collaboration with Beth Harmon to produce the book “Chimney Pond Tales,” which Jane also illustrated. Her volunteer activities drew the attention of park officials, who appointed her to the Baxter State Park Advisory Committee. She went on to chair the committee from 1988 to 1992.
Along with drawing and climbing Mount Katahdin more times than she could remember, Jane’s many other interests and activities included folk singing, sewing, fiber arts, and organic gardening. She also found time to write and illustrate “Natarswi: A History,” published by the Abnaki Girl Scout Council.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband, Jonathan; her children Frank and Carol Rupp; her granddaughter Mariah Long-Rupp; and her former daughter-in-law Denise M. Long, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.
A memorial service will be held for Jane at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. Donations in her memory may be made to foundations supporting Baxter State Park and the Girl Scouts.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Ellsworth, where online condolences may be shared: www.bragdonkelley.com.