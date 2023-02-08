Mount Desert
Longtime Mount Desert summer resident Ambassador James (Jim) Gordon Lowenstein passed away, age 95, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
He was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Long Branch, N.J., in his family’s summer home, the Grant Cottage, which had been acquired from the family of President Grant. He was the eldest son of Kathryn Goldsmith Lowenstein and Melvyn Lowenstein, who was a Wall Street lawyer as well as Babe Ruth’s personal attorney.
Jim graduated from the Loomis School in 1945 and from Yale in 1949. His career in government service started in 1950 with a posting to the Marshall Plan’s European headquarters in Paris followed by assignments in Yugoslavia and NATO.
After completing the Naval Officer Candidate Program in Newport, R.I., in 1952, he was commissioned an ensign and served aboard the USS Coral Sea. He ended his naval service with the rank of lieutenant, having served on the staff of the Naval War College and in the Naval Reserves.
He joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1956 and was posted to embassies in Yugoslavia and Sri Lanka (then Ceylon). From 1965 to 1973 he was a member of the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Sen. J. William Fulbright, making numerous trips to Southeast Asia and garnering significant press attention at the time.
In 1974, he returned to the State Department as Principal Deputy Secretary of State for European Affairs under Henry Kissinger. From 1977 to 1981 he was the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg and retired from the Foreign Service in 1982. He then became a private sector consultant serving on various boards as well.
In 1976, he co-founded, with the direct support of President Ford and French President Giscard d’Estaing, the French-American Foundation, which exists to this day with the purpose of sustaining healthy and constructive relations between the U.S. and its oldest ally.
He maintained homes in Washington and Paris and was especially remarkable in his ability to maintain an active, dynamic and fully independent social and professional schedule throughout his life, to the admiration of all who knew him.
In his later summers, he was often a valued and esteemed participant in colloquiums on international relations on MDI, most noteworthy at College of the Atlantic.
He enjoyed many seasons as a summer resident of Seal and Northeast Harbors, both on land and on the water.
An avid tennis player and follower of the sport until his early 90s, he instilled a love of the game in his son and grandsons, all of whom became club champions on Mount Desert Island.
He was predeceased by his former wife, Eudora Richardson, of Washington, D.C., and Seal Harbor. He is survived by former wife, Anne de la Selle, of Paris, by his longtime and dear companion, Audrey Wolf of Washington and Martha’s Vineyard and his children, Laurinda Lowenstein Douglas of New York and Price G. Lowenstein of Bermuda, and three grandchildren, Jake Lowenstein, Haley Lowenstein and Alex Douglas.