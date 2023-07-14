Hall Quarry
James (Jamie) Gonzales, 73, died peacefully July 5, 2023, at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor. Jamie was born on Feb. 22, 1950, in Bar Harbor, the son of Harold and Arline (Sanborn) Gonzales.
He was a mischievous baby and toddler. He climbed cupboards and hid so well that people spent hours frantically searching for him. Jamie was in the first graduating class of Mount Desert Island High School in 1969, and in September 1970, he went to work at the school as a custodian, a position he held for over 44 years until his retirement.
He met his first wife and “love of his life,” Mary Mattson, in 1982, and they married soon after. They were married for 20 years before Mary’s untimely passing from cancer.
Jamie made the world a happy place and you couldn’t find a more positive person. There wasn’t a student or employee at MDI High School who didn’t know Jamie, and get to hear a joke or receive a cheerful greeting. He would do anything for anyone. He loved MDI High School athletics and cheered on every game. He truly brought smiles and laughter to MDI High School and everywhere he went.
He loved bowling, shooting hoops, pool, wood working, swimming in the quarries, and snowmobiling, until he drove it up a tree one Christmas Eve. He liked boating as well and there wasn’t a rubber raft that he couldn’t flip and swamp.
He is survived by sisters Joan Carter and Elizabeth (Libby) Pomroy; sisters-in-law Norene Gonzales, Hilda Cameron, Astrid Raymond, and Linda Vinton; brothers-in-law Henry Mattson and Chris Mattson; nieces Wendy Hogan, Holly Savage, Tina Glover, Melody Neal, and Tessa Robinson; nephews Mike Carter, Carl Carter, and David Pomroy; and very good friends Wendy Gray and Mike Miller.
He was predeceased in death by his parents; first wife Mary and second wife Ida Mae; sister Patricia (Pat) Robinson and her husband George Robinson; brother Rolf Wayne; brother Ralph Gonzales and wife Connie Gonzales; brothers-in-law Clyde Carter, Roger Pomroy, and Donnie Mattson; and Joseph and Althea Musetti, who treated Jamie like a son.
Anyone who has pictures, please email them to james.gonzales2250@gmail.com. A celebration of life will be announced.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
