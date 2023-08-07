Obituaries

Irving Silverman

Dedham

Irving Silverman, formerly of Roslyn, N.Y., Tucson, Ariz., and Bernard, passed away on Aug. 5, 2023, at the age of 103. Beloved husband of the late Henrietta and the late Nancy. Devoted father of Ellen Siegel and her husband Donald, Bill Silverman and his wife Sherry, Suzy Weisman and her husband Jerry, and Peggy Friedland. Cherished grandfather of Jolie, Deborah, David, Erica, Daniel and Johana. Loving great-grandfather to Catie, Andy, Henry, Annie, Eli, Ali and Lilly. Dear uncle of Barbara, Marilyn, Sharon, Lee, Martin, Bill and Henry.

