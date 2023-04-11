Southwest Harbor
Irene Theresa Kirby, 83, died April 6, 2023, at MDI Hospital, Bar Harbor. She was born May 17, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Zygmunt and Josephine (Zur) Bartnikowski.
Southwest Harbor
Irene Theresa Kirby, 83, died April 6, 2023, at MDI Hospital, Bar Harbor. She was born May 17, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Zygmunt and Josephine (Zur) Bartnikowski.
Irene was born and raised in Pennsylvania and lived for many years there with her husband, Henry S. Shuster. They later moved to New Jersey to have a better life for their family. Irene brought her children up and went to work at Reviva Labs, which was a cosmetic and skin products laboratory. She worked in manufacturing for over 20 years. Irene had always wanted to retire to Maine and moved here five years ago to be near several of her children.
Irene loved collecting things. She had special plates, dolls and a variety of Dutch items. Irene enjoyed working on the Word Jumbo Puzzles and especially loved playing Scrabble with her granddaughter Stephanie. Irene’s true passion was her love of animals, especially cats and birds. She fed the local wildlife including seagulls, crows and squirrels.
Irene is survived by four sons, Henry A. Shuster and partner Lena of Atlantic City, N.J., Michael A. Shuster and wife, Dorothea, of Wellsboro, Pa., Ronald A. Shuster of Southwest Harbor and Joseph L. Shuster of Maryville, Tenn.; two daughters, Angela T. Golley and husband, Ray, of Millville, N.J., and Audrey M. Archilles and husband, Randy, of Southwest Harbor; two stepdaughters, Kathy Specht and husband, Joe, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Elaine Reder of New Jersey; five grandchildren, Heidi, Mikki, Stephanie, Lauren and Christopher; 16 great-grandchildren and two nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 1999 and two brothers, Fred and Zygmunt Bartnikowski.
A celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.