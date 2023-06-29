Henry Scherer passed away quietly the morning of June 18, 2023.
Henry was born in Bronx Maternity Hospital on Aug. 18, 1926. He often talked of fond childhood memories of growing up in the Bronx, attending Yankee games, and taking the D train to Coney Island. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School. While a student at City College, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theater, specifically the Philippines. During his time in the service, he received two awards; the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Metal and the Philippines Independence Ribbon. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon returning to the U.S., he earned his bachelor’s degree from City College. He also received a master’s degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
His work was dedicated to helping children, including working for St. Christopher’s Jennie Clarkson Group Home in Westchester and the YMCA in Manhattan. In 1967, he married Roxane Alpher, originally from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Henry served as a probation officer for Bronx Family Court from the early 1970s to the late 1980s. Henry has a daughter Andrea in whom he imbued a strong drive to succeed and a love for the Bronx. She has fond memories of spending time at work with her father long before take your daughter to work was fashionable.
After a lifetime in the New York area, he retired to Mount Desert Island in 1994. He did volunteer work at the hospital on the mainland and at the local medical center, and enjoyed being a year-round resident of the state of Maine.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Muller (Robert) and his wife Roxane. He is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces and cousins, and Isabella Dias, who he considered his grandchild.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. Those wishing to remember Henry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Mount Desert Nursing Association, P. O. Box 397, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662.