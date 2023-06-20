Obituaries

Ellsworth

Hattiemae Ruth Thomas, 88, died on June 12, 2023, at a local long-term care facility following a long illness. She was born in Pembroke on Nov. 30, 1934, the daughter of Richard Ashby and Bertha Imogene (Bishop) Allan. She attended schools in Pembroke, Pine Point and Mount Desert Island. She married Robert Francis Thomas of Bar Harbor on Feb. 13, 1952, and they moved about the country with his transfers as he served in the U.S. Navy. They were the parents of four children. She returned to Bar Harbor with her children, and they divorced in 1970.

