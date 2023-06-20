Hattiemae Ruth Thomas, 88, died on June 12, 2023, at a local long-term care facility following a long illness. She was born in Pembroke on Nov. 30, 1934, the daughter of Richard Ashby and Bertha Imogene (Bishop) Allan. She attended schools in Pembroke, Pine Point and Mount Desert Island. She married Robert Francis Thomas of Bar Harbor on Feb. 13, 1952, and they moved about the country with his transfers as he served in the U.S. Navy. They were the parents of four children. She returned to Bar Harbor with her children, and they divorced in 1970.
Hattiemae had a variety of occupations over the years, having operated a taxi service in Brunswick while her husband was stationed there; and in Bar Harbor, often working two jobs at once to support herself and her children, she worked hard doing every kind of work in local restaurants, housekeeping, private duty care and finally supervising laundry services at the Bar Harbor Motel.
Survivors include three of her children, her daughter Roberta Hunt and her husband Gary of Hancock; daughter Angela Dow and her husband Donald of Ellsworth; and son Robert L. Thomas of Wyandotte, Mich.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, a son, Robert F. Thomas Jr., who died in infancy, her brother Albert M. Allan and her long-time partner Dale O. Bates.
Hattiemae’s family thank her many caregivers both before and after her residence at Narraguagus Bay Health Care in Milbridge.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in August and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Seal Harbor Cemetery.
Arrangements by Acadia Burial and Cremation Direct, 248 State St., Ellsworth.