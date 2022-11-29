Lamoine
On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Hancock Griffin Fenton, loving husband, and father of one child and three stepchildren, passed away at the age of 77 in his home in Lamoine.
Griff was born on Nov. 17, 1944, in Bar Harbor, to William and Elizabeth (Griffin) Fenton. He attended Tabor Academy but graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1963, served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and came back to graduate from the University of Maine with a degree in history and political science.
After working many years in the marine industry, including as production foreman for Bruno & Stillman, regional representative for Volvo Penta and service manager at BMW North America, he returned to Maine. On Jan. 6, 1986, he married Sandra Berry and together they raised their son.
Griff had a lifelong passion in the marine life. As a young boy, he learned how to sail and raced sailboats for decades thereafter. He was committed to the Mount Desert Island community. He worked in various capacities at MDI High School including as assistant athletic director and the head coach for the sailing team. He also coached tennis. Over the decades, students came to appreciate and love Griff. He also proudly served on the School Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals in the town of Lamoine. His interests included playing golf at Kebo Valley with his close friends, lobstering, traveling the world, following his favorite sports teams and devoting himself to his family.
Approximately three years prior to his death, Griff suffered a debilitating stroke and then further severe complications following a surgery. There was a time that even his doctors doubted whether he would live, but through sheer will power, he pulled through in time to meet his grandson, who was born while Griff was in the hospital. Griff’s life was greatly enriched by the time and love he was able to share with his young grandchildren, Thomas Griffin and Elizabeth Kathleen.
Griff is survived by his wife, Sandra Fenton; his son, Hancock Griffin Fenton II; and three stepchildren, Tim, Troy and Susannah Lewis; very special grandchildren; his brothers, Bill and Nat; and a sister, Katharine Fenton-Hathaway; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Griff was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, Betsy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home, 1139 Main St., Somesville, at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
