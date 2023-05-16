Chandler, Ariz.
It is with great sadness that we share that Gus Swanson Jr. passed away recently, at the age of 91, in Chandler, Ariz. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, Patricia, and daughters Patty, Karen and Julie.
Gus was born in Bar Harbor in 1932 to Dorothy and August Swanson Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Atka and the USS Oglethorpe. He met Pat in Virginia in 1952. They were married in 1953 and they raised their children in the Boston area. Gus was a bus driver for the city of Boston for 40 years (hop on the bus with Gus!). In addition to being recognized numerous times for his outstanding customer service and safe driving record, he was the top bus rodeo champion multiple times in the 1970s and 1980s.
Gus was active in the Boy Scouts (former Scoutmaster, Troop 5 in Brockton), the Catholic Church and the Democratic Party, plus he ran a youth bowling league. Gus and his family moved to Chandler/Gilbert, Ariz., in 2004. In addition to his wife and daughters, Gus will be missed greatly by his grandsons John and Brian, their wives, Diana and Justyne, his granddaughter Tricia, his great-grandchildren Bryan and Lucas and his brother Fred Swanson of Trenton. Gus was predeceased by his son John, daughter Patrice, his parents and sisters Charlotte and Laverne.
Mary S. Jordan, 97, of Northeast Harbor. May 1. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Reeser Cloys Manley, 72, of Ellsworth. Nov. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the undercroft of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.
Norris M. Reddish, 85, of Mount Desert. Dec. 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Private interment will be at Brookside Cemetery.
Philip David Sanborn Sr., 86, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor. Feb. 1 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Sanborn family plot in Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Mary Jane (MJ) Phillips Smith, 89, of Ellsworth. March 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, followed by a reception.
