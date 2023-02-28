Bar Harbor
Gary Barker passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born on Sept. 8, 1933, in Washburn, to Alexander and Lulu (Plissey) Barker and had 10 siblings.
After high school he attended the University of Maine and enrolled in the ROTC program and educational studies. Gary graduated from college in 1957. He then enlisted in the Army as a second lieutenant and rose to the rank of captain. He married Joyce (Nutting) Barker in 1955 and they raised five children. Soon after, he started his career teaching. Although he worked in a few school systems, he spent the longest time in the Rochester School District, where he retired. He was also very proud of his work on the New Hampshire State Board of Education, where he worked for several years. He devoted so much of his time to coaching kids and local politics.
Many summers were spent lifeguarding at Milton Town Beach. He had a passion for running and ran daily. After his retirement, Gary moved to Bar Harbor, where he married Joyce (Higgins) Barker. He enjoyed being close to his sister-in-law, Jean Barker, nephew Burt Barker, his wife, Sue Barker, and their children. He continued to officiate track at the University of Maine. He loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports and couldn’t resist coaching them afterward. He would always make the long drive south to attend family birthday parties, holidays and special events. He had a huge passion to make a difference and engaged in many projects with the church. After taking care of his wife, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, he was devoted to making a change in the way the elderly were cared for in Maine.
Gary leaves behind a large family including his children, Carol (John) Blackstone, Bruce (Karen) Barker, Brett (Candace) Barker, Debra (Mark) Getty and Scott (Rebekah) Barker; his grandchildren, Steve (Stacey) Rodier, Bill Tasker, Timothy (Mallory) Barker, Emily Barker, Shaina Tasker, Ari Getty, Angi Getty, Abby Barker, Colin Barker and Nolan Barker; and his great-grandchildren, Logan Barker, Brayden Rodier, Avery Barker and Beckett Wood. He also leaves behind many extended family members who he loved dearly. Gary will always be remembered for his impact on the kids he taught and coached, along with his infectious smile and huge hugs.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church, Eastern Ave., Rochester, NH 03867 and on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor, time to be determined.
