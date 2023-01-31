Gary Pyne Adler, age 79, died unexpectedly with his children by his side on Jan. 24, 2023, while wintering in Florida. Whether you met Gary during his 30-plus years as a local shopkeeper, a retiree working at The Jackson Lab, or golfing on the many courses he enjoyed, you no doubt have a “Gary story.”
The son of Harry and Barbara (Strout) Adler, Gary was born and raised in Bar Harbor. After high school, Gary attended a Boston trade school and later joined the Coast Guard. While stationed in Guam, he was called home to run the family business alongside his mother when his father fell ill. Back on the island, Gary reconnected with that “pretty girl” who first caught his eye in high school, Elizabeth White, and they enjoyed a happy 40-year marriage. When not golfing, Gary loved watching the Celtics, puttering in the woods on his tractor, trying to outwit the deer in his garden, reading and shooting the breeze — often with a beer and cigar in hand.
Gary is survived by his children, Karen Walsh and husband, Joe, of Shrewsbury, Mass., Janet Adler of Southwest Harbor, Brian Adler and wife, Cynthia, of Alexandria, Va., Brent Adler and his partner, Alexandra Hill, of Portland; brother, Philip Adler, and wife, Gail, of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. “Grampy” lives on in the hearts of Megan, Tim, Claire, Emma, Sam and Penny. In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was predeceased by a son, David, and a brother, James (Paul).
A celebration of life is planned to be held in Bar Harbor in August 2023, with details to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald Funeral Homes, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert.