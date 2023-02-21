Bar Harbor
Gail Louise (Stanley) Leland, 69, died peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2023. She was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Bar Harbor, the daughter of James and Alfreda (Strout) Stanley.
She grew up in Trenton, where she enjoyed the outdoors with her father and brother Gary. They spent time clamming, rabbit hunting, snowmobiling and lobstering. She learned knitting, cooking and sewing at the hands of her mother, Alfreda, and grandmother, Estella. Her first year of high school was spent at Gilman in Northeast Harbor before moving to the new MDI High School. She graduated Class of 1971.
Gail went on to the University of Maine-Machias, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Following graduation, she married Carroll Leland on Oct. 18, 1975. She taught at Eden Nursery School for a couple of years. After this, she became heavily involved in the family business, Trenton General Store, and with her husband continued to grow the business into a full-service supermarket, Carroll’s IGA.
In 1980, Gail and Carroll purchased Seaside Cottages in Town Hill from his aunt, Ethel Flood, who established seven housekeeping cottages on Clark Cove in the late ’50s. Gail operated the cottage rental business, while Carroll primarily ran the grocery business. Through Seaside, they met and made many lifelong friends.
Gail followed in Alfreda’s footsteps as a faithful member of Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove, where she was involved with many programs including Episcopal Church Women, Vestry and the Downeast Church Fair that she helped organize, and with her family, ran the famous lobster booth for 51 years. Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life. She not only heard the Word, she lived it. She was a member of the board of directors, secretary and treasurer of the Trenton Chamber of Commerce. She participated in local quilt groups, was an amazing knitter, artistic sewer, and was generous in sharing her creations.
She and Carroll prioritized family. Many adventures took place with their children and extended family, such as camping trips to Lily Bay at Moosehead Lake, Thomas Island, Donnell Pond, island hopping in the boat, Sugarloaf trips, Rock Crossing lodge hunting camp and yearly vacations around the world. Gail was involved in her children’s activities including being a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader and Sunday school teacher. Gail and Carroll held residential lobster licenses, often bringing guests and families to share the adventure with, and a photo opportunity. Many times, they cooked off lobsters and invited guests to join them for a feast.
She continuously served others. She was a dedicated caregiver for her aging parents and other elderly family members. She volunteered many years at Sonogee Nursing Home. Her goodness wore off on everyone she met. She cherished her time with family and friends. Her home was always a welcoming place to gather. She cherished being Grammie, passing on her knowledge of crafting, sewing and always being compassionate. Gail brought peace and love to anyone who knew her. She was able to share joy in the hearts of many, both young and old. She is truly an angel of the Lord; her spirit lives with us forever.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, brother Gary Stanley and infant sister Mary Helen Stanley. She is survived by her husband of 47 years; her sons, Christopher and David; daughter Mary and her husband Ben Hopkins; grandchildren, Celeste, Izzy, Estella, James and Lucy; stepson Matt Guthrie and his children Dylan and Anna; sister-in-law Kathy Stanley; Missy, Mackenzie and many friends, nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove. A reception will follow at the Hulls Cove Neighborhood Association across the road.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ECW, Church of Our Father, P.O. Box 186, Hulls Cove, ME 04644, Trenton Volunteer Fire Dept., 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.