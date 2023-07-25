Frank W. Gray Sr. was called Home on July 17, 2023. Frank was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Bar Harbor, the son of Irving Gray and Bertha Mae (Connors) Gray.
After graduating from Bar Harbor High School, he married Evelyn (Kelley). They had two sons, Frank Jr. and Alden. Shortly after marrying Evelyn, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country in Korea. Upon his return home, Frank worked for Webber Construction as a mason then John Goodwin Sr., traveling throughout Maine and New England building foundations, walls and stone ovens, with many still standing.
He served the Town of Tremont for many years in many roles including the Town Moderator. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 69 in Southwest Harbor. Frank attended college later in life, and became a minister, his first calling, and was a member of the St. Thomas Anglican Church in Ellsworth. Frank was a devoted father to both his family and his church. He loved to share stories of his pets and gardens his family shared in Tremont.
Frank married his surviving wife, Ada Hatch, in 2015. They spent eight years together supporting each other – what one couldn't do, the other could. He is also survived by his son Frank, daughter-in-law Margaret Gray (Alden), grandchildren Amber Gray, Hillary Gray and Keagan Gray (Lee), great-grandchildren Aurora, Sebastian, Trevor, Cooper, Keiyara, Stone, and William. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, first wife Evelyn and son Alden.
Many thanks to the staff, nurses and providers at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Northern Light Home Care & Hospice who helped him fight one of the hardest battles he ever met and which he fought valiantly.
Donations in his name may be made to St. Thomas Anglican Church, P.O. Box 111, Ellsworth, ME 04605 or to a favorite charity.