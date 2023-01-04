Frances Eliot Foote Stehman, 85 of Mount Desert, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. She was born in Stockton, Calif., the oldest child of Rebecca Carroll Clark Foote and Rev. Arthur Foote. She spent her childhood years in St. Paul, Minn., and Southwest Harbor, and then attended Buxton School, where she met her dear friend, Bill MacKay.
Fran earned a practical nursing degree from the University of Minnesota. While working at Carl Clinic in Urbana, Ill., Fran regularly attended the Unitarian Sunday dinners. During one of those dinners, she met her future husband, University of Illinois student Carl John Stehman. They married the day after he turned 21. From this union they produced three loving daughters. Raising their family in LaGrange, Ill., Fran was very involved in politics and the community. She hosted many Sunday dinners, parties, the neighborhood “chicken pox” party and the memorable Camp Fran. Later she owned and managed three Baskin-Robbins 31 flavor ice cream stores in the western suburbs of Chicago. In 1997, Fran and Carl moved back to her family stomping grounds of Mount Desert Island, where they enjoyed eight years together before she was widowed in 2005.
Fran had an open heart and welcomed many into her home including several foster children, hungry college kids, young Baskin-Robbins employees and many, many others who needed a little extra motherly love throughout the years, as well as dozens of pets. One saying that Fran lived by was “Not all who wander are lost.” Not only did she go out of her way to visit loved ones far away, but she was an adventurer and always had a plan for her next big and exciting trip. She loved all her friends from social activities, especially her fellow knitters, MDI YMCA cohorts in the swimming pool and her regular Sunday morning breakfasts.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Nathan Clark Foote and Caleb Foote. She is survived by her children Pepper (Dave) Cwik, Bonnie (Ron) Lockhart, Kristin Clark (Chris Chandler), grandchildren, Dustin Lockhart (Vicki Squires), Ryan Lockhart (Kelly Majka), Kim Lockhart (Sean Coyle), Frances Eliot (Peter) Keil and four great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to make donations in Fran’s memory may do so to MDI YMCA (21 Park St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609), Unitarian-Universalist Church of Ellsworth (121 Bucksport Road, Ellsworth, ME 04605 or the Southwest Harbor Public Library (P.O. Box 157, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679). Memories and condolences may be left at Legacy.com. A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. on April 1, 2023, at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Ellsworth.