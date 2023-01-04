Obituaries

Mount Desert

Frances Eliot Foote Stehman, 85 of Mount Desert, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. She was born in Stockton, Calif., the oldest child of Rebecca Carroll Clark Foote and Rev. Arthur Foote. She spent her childhood years in St. Paul, Minn., and Southwest Harbor, and then attended Buxton School, where she met her dear friend, Bill MacKay.

Tags

Recommended for you