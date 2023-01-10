Obituaries

Everett Eugene Hamblen, 96, passed away peacefully at MDI Hospital on Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by the warm embrace of his loving family. He was born on Oct. 23, 1926, one of eight children to Charles and Evelyn Hamblen.

Everett is survived by his faithful wife of 72 years, Patricia Hamblen; their three children and their spouses, Mike and Kathy Haslow, Steven and Sheila Hamblen, Carl and Debbie Robinson; five grandchildren and their spouses, Joel and Naomi Gaidosh, Jeremiah and Angela Robinson, Marty and Sunshine Gannuccelli, Quentin Robinson, Joel and Cori Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sade Giles, Victor and Trinity Robinson, Cheyenne Ward, Gage Pinkham, Maci and Cami Mitchell; and one brother, Richard Hamblen. Everett was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Hunter Robinson. Everett also loved hours of play with his four-legged grands, Kona, Kapu and Kimi.

Tags

Recommended for you