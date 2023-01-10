Everett Eugene Hamblen, 96, passed away peacefully at MDI Hospital on Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by the warm embrace of his loving family. He was born on Oct. 23, 1926, one of eight children to Charles and Evelyn Hamblen.
Everett is survived by his faithful wife of 72 years, Patricia Hamblen; their three children and their spouses, Mike and Kathy Haslow, Steven and Sheila Hamblen, Carl and Debbie Robinson; five grandchildren and their spouses, Joel and Naomi Gaidosh, Jeremiah and Angela Robinson, Marty and Sunshine Gannuccelli, Quentin Robinson, Joel and Cori Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sade Giles, Victor and Trinity Robinson, Cheyenne Ward, Gage Pinkham, Maci and Cami Mitchell; and one brother, Richard Hamblen. Everett was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Hunter Robinson. Everett also loved hours of play with his four-legged grands, Kona, Kapu and Kimi.
Everett’s life was a perfect representation of what mattered most to him, his family and his faith. When asked what described him best, these words were used: loving, kind, respected, loyal and family-oriented.
Everett was a member of the Bar Harbor Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 27 years, where he enjoyed many friends that became like family.
Everett loved being born and raised on Mount Desert Island. When asked if he could move anywhere in the world, where would he choose, he simply said, “There’s no place I’d rather be than here.” What a testament to the community that raised him and helped him raise his family.
The family would like to express appreciation for all the kindness shown by the staff at MDI Hospital, MDI Nursing and Southwest Harbor Community Health Center.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1428 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME. Zoom will be available upon request.
If your heart moves you, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donate.JW.org, which provides worldwide disaster relief.