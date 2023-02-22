Bar Harbor
Ellen Louise (Hadley) Openshaw, 76, died peacefully surrounded by her family at an Ellsworth hospital. She was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Newark, N.J., the daughter of Charles N. and Louise (Hoernlein) Hadley.
Ellen graduated from Woodbridge Highschool in Woodbridge, N.J. She started her work life as a line worker for Revlon. Her father’s family came from Mount Desert Island, and she spent many happy times visiting them. Ellen moved to Maine in 1969. She worked as a bookkeeper and doing accounting for Wholesale Distributors in Ellsworth.
On June 4, 1977, she married the love of her life, Edward L. Openshaw, in her parents’ living room in Bar Harbor. Her family was very important to her. She was an exceptional mother and was respected by all who knew her. Ellen enjoyed her “group of girlfriends” Betty, Nancy, Peggy, Jane, Susan M., Barbara, Jillaine, Evelyn and Susan K. They loved spending time together and having dinner out. Ellen loved to mackerel fish and started at a young age with her father. She enjoyed bowling at Eastward Lanes in Ellsworth. She was on a state championship candlepin bowling team and was high three for women for 23 years. Ellen and Edward showed Shetland sheepdogs throughout New England and the upper East Coast.
Ellen is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years; her brother Richard Hadley and his wife, Ann, and family of Tewksbury, Mass.; a daughter, Tracey Cyr, and husband, Tony, of Holden; a son, Stephen Openshaw, and wife, Wanda, of Bar Harbor; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Michael Openshaw and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those who desire may make contributions in Ellen’s memory to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
