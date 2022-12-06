Veazie
Eddie Spurling died peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Ellsworth, the son of Sheldon E. Spurling and Blanche I. (White) Robbins.
Eddie loved music, kayaking, hiking, traveling and exploring new places. Eddie loved his dog Toby Boy, who misses his Dadda very much. Eddie participated in a program at the Cole Land Transportation Museum where students from various schools interviewed veterans. Eddie wrote a book, “Memories & Reflections Of A Manchu, Vietnam 1968-1969.”
Eddie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. The Bronze Star Medal was presented to Eddie S. Spurling, who distinguished himself by outstandingly meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. During the period May 1968 to May 1969, he consistently manifested exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results. His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a combat environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against a determined and aggressive enemy. Despite many adversities, he invariably performed his duties in a resolute and efficient manner. Energetically applying his sound judgement and extensive knowledge, he has contributed materially to the successful accomplishment of the United States mission in the Republic of Vietnam. His loyalty, diligence and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Daisy; sisters Barbara (Bo) Spurling and Sandra Fenton; brother Loren Spurling and wife, Dinah; brothers-in-law James W. Harper and Gregory Harper and wife, Joanne; sisters-in-law Dorothea Hamblen, Darlene Harper and partner Scotty Briggs; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Connie Eck and husband, Bill; niece Cindy Bevivino; nephew David Eck; in-laws Thelma and James Harper; and brothers in-law Gary Harper, Dwight Hamblen and Griff Fenton.
I would like to thank family and friends and extended family and friends at Ballymote Crossing for all the support, love and kindness shown to Eddie and I during this very difficult time.
The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 163 Center St., Bangor from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Cole Land Transportation Museum, 40 Perry Road, Bangor, ME 04401.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.