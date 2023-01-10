Obituaries

Dr. Basil E. Eleftheriou, 88, died peacefully after a brief illness on Jan. 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Athens, Greece, the son of the Very Reverend Archpriest Eleftherios and Euphemia (Constantinides) Eleftheriou.

His family came to the United States in 1946, during the period of civil unrest immediately following World War II. The influx of Greek Orthodox immigrants to America at the time produced a great demand for Orthodox priests, and the family moved around the country several times until coming to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bangor, where Basil first developed his love of Maine.

