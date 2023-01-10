Dr. Basil E. Eleftheriou, 88, died peacefully after a brief illness on Jan. 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Athens, Greece, the son of the Very Reverend Archpriest Eleftherios and Euphemia (Constantinides) Eleftheriou.
His family came to the United States in 1946, during the period of civil unrest immediately following World War II. The influx of Greek Orthodox immigrants to America at the time produced a great demand for Orthodox priests, and the family moved around the country several times until coming to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bangor, where Basil first developed his love of Maine.
Dr. Eleftheriou was a 1952 graduate of Bangor High School. He earned his B.A. from the University of Maine in 1956, then an M.A. from the University of Massachusetts in 1957, and a Ph.D. in endocrinology from Purdue University in 1961 with subsequent postdoctoral study at Cambridge University. He became a professor at Purdue University and then at Kansas State University.
In 1968, he returned to Maine and joined The Jackson Laboratory as a staff scientist. He was a prolific scientific writer, with a focus on the amygdala and the endocrinology of experimental aging. He left The Jackson Laboratory as a senior staff scientist in 1975, and subsequently operated several businesses, one in Rangeley, and one that brought his family back to Bar Harbor in 1983.
He enjoyed gardening, listening to opera, and had a lifelong passion for history. Basil went on to publish several books of religious history, as well as a few mystery novels. He lived a full life, and as he liked to say, he did it his way.
He is survived by daughter Beatrice and husband, Richard Hogle, of New Mexico; son Basil and wife, Heather Sorokin, and granddaughter Sydney of Bar Harbor; daughter Stephanie of Surry, daughter Victoria and grandson, Eli, of Mount Vernon; ex-wife Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and her extended family, including step-grandson Dylan Richardson, with whom he had formed a close relationship; and his godson Jack Rozos of Poland Spring. He was predeceased by his former wives, Connie Poggiana and Mary Alice (Hoermann) Eleftheriou.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Ledgelawn Cemetery, Bar Harbor.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth.