Bar Harbor
Douglas Alan Graves, 68, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at MDI Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side. He was born Nov. 12, 1954, in Bar Harbor, the son of Lawris and Alice (Colson) Graves.
Doug proudly graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 1973 where he was a member of the 1972 State Championship cross-country team. His time with that group was among his fondest memories. Following high school, Doug joined the workforce at Don’s Shop ‘n Save in Bar Harbor. During his 28 years there, he met some of his closest friends. While working hard day in and day out, Doug continued his running journey, racing in the competitive Eastern Maine Road Racing circuit where he continued to shine as a competitor. More recently, Doug enjoyed his time as a grandfather to Hayden, helping to foster an appreciation for hard work and the privilege of being a resident of Bar Harbor. Doug also had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren Emma and Easton who will always remember the kindness and love from “Grampy Doug.”
Doug is survived by his children; Sara Graves of Bar Harbor and Evan Graves and his wife Erin of Caribou; three grandchildren, Hayden Graves of Bar Harbor and Emma and Easton Graves of Caribou; siblings James Graves, Ron Graves and wife Rene all of Bar Harbor, and Brenda Jones of Cutler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, niece Hunter Graves, and his stepfather Julian Harper. He also leaves behind numerous friends in Bar Harbor who greatly appreciated and enjoyed Doug’s company, his genuine personality, and dry sense of humor.
A bountiful thank you from the family to the staff at MDI Hospital for their patience and attention to detail while working with Doug on his battle with cancer, especially his last week, where keeping him comfortable was the objective. All the doctors, nursing staff, and support staff did everything in their power to ensure his comfort.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Northeast Harbor, Aug. 4, 2023, at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Doug’s memory may be made to MDI High School Cross Country Team, 1081 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, or the Bar Harbor Food Pantry 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
Condolences may be shared at www.jordanfernald.com.
