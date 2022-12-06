Bar Harbor
Donald D. “Don” Allen, 91, died peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Augusta, the son of Osmond and Gladys (Walker) Allen.
He graduated from Cony High School and attended two years of college before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force … to “see the world.” To his surprise, he was assigned to Loring Air Force Base in northern Maine, where he managed the local commissary. After the Air Force, he was hired by Hannaford Bros. Co. and traveled the state assisting with inventories. When Hannaford opened the first Shop ’n Save supermarket in Bangor, Don was brought in as the first store manager.
While in Bangor, Don met Joan McClay and they soon married. In April of 1962, just over a month after they married, they moved to Bar Harbor and purchased the Bar Harbor Red and White store, which quickly grew to become Don’s Shop ’n Save supermarket.
Don was an active member of St. Saviour’s Parish. He was also an active member of the MDI Rotary Club, where he served as president, treasurer and other roles over the years. He served on the boards of several local businesses and organizations, including First National Bank and College of the Atlantic, among others.
He is survived by his three sons, Donald D. Allen Jr. of South Portland, Gary P. Allen of Chicago, Ill., and Richard L. “Rick” Allen and his wife, Kim, of North Andover, Mass.; two grandchildren, Ben E. Allen and Nora A. Allen, both of North Andover, Mass.; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann “Peggy” Barrett and her husband, Gary, of Manchester, Joyce McClay of Bangor and Susan Hayes and her husband, Joe, of Brewer; one brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McClay, of Bangor; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Joan C. (McClay) Allen; his four brothers, Norman, Royce, Warren, and Lawrence, all of Augusta; his brother-in-law John “Jack” McClay of Bangor; and his sister-in-law Judy McClay, also of Bangor.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, with Dr. Rev. Regina Christianson celebrant. Spring interment will be in Ledgelawn Cemetery, Bar Harbor.
The family wishes to thank Birch Bay Retirement Village and Mount Desert Island Hospital for their care and support. Those who wish to remember Don in a special way may make gifts in his memory to St. Saviour’s Church Building Fund, 41 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, or the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
