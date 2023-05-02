Donal Brian Murphy, 78, passed away on April 7, 2023. On March 14, he was driving with his wife near Point Lobos State Park in Carmel, Calif., when they came upon a car that had run into a fallen tree across the road. Wanting to help, Don got out to check on the passengers. Without warning, a second tree fell and hit him. His death was caused by injuries related to this accident.
Don grew up on High Street in Bar Harbor with his six siblings and parents, Edwin and Nis Murphy. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1966 with a degree in biology and moved back to Bar Harbor to work at The Jackson Lab. On Aug. 17, 1968, he married Patricia Davis and they lived as newlyweds above Sherman’s Bookstore. In 1970, the couple moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where Don earned his Ph.D. in human genetics from the University of Michigan in 1974 and their two children were born. After three years of postdoctoral research at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., the family settled in New Haven, Conn., where Don was at Yale University in the immunobiology department. In 1989, he was recruited to the New York State Department of Health in Albany, N.Y., as professor and chair of the immunology department. He and his wife Pat (aka “Davi”) moved back to Bar Harbor upon his retirement in 2010.
Don will always be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, daughter Lori and granddaughter Lucy, son Michael and granddaughter Vivianne, siblings Kathy, Shay and Jan and their families, and lifelong friends Len DeMuro, Mike and Connie Blaney, Bill and Sally Arata, Ben Dobbs, and many more too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Steve and Brian, and his sister Suze.
Donations can be made in memory of Don to the Mount Desert Island YMCA, 21 Park St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or to the Summer Student Program, Jackson Laboratory, P.O. Box 411423, Boston, MA 02241. A private gathering will be planned later this summer.