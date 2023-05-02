Obituaries

Bar Harbor

Donal Brian Murphy, 78, passed away on April 7, 2023. On March 14, he was driving with his wife near Point Lobos State Park in Carmel, Calif., when they came upon a car that had run into a fallen tree across the road. Wanting to help, Don got out to check on the passengers. Without warning, a second tree fell and hit him. His death was caused by injuries related to this accident.

