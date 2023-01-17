Obituaries

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Dixie Woolley Carsey, 80, formerly of Flagstaff, Ariz., passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family on Jan. 7, 2023, in Melbourne, Fla. She was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, and moved often as a child, ultimately attending high school in Cypress, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you