Westport, Conn.
DeWitt Linn Sage passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023, with his family by his side. He battled valiantly with heart disease for 25 years. He was 80 years old.
At his core, DeWitt was a narrator of the world who had an acute ear for relaying the stories of others. Professionally he was a documentary filmmaker: a writer, producer and director.
DeWitt’s interest in humanity was sparked during his time in the Navy aboard the USS Independence, where he quickly rose to the rank of LTJG. He was Officer of the Deck Underway, the youngest to hold the position aboard Independence. He often alluded to his time serving as fundamental to his understanding of people, himself and the world.
After leaving the Navy, his career in documentary film quickly took off. His films and screenplays were inspired by his innate interests: the performing arts, literature, the plight of refugees, fatherlessness, schizophrenia and mental health, music, opera … amongst many others.
A proud yet self-deprecating man who understood awards and accolades were merely symbolic, it didn’t stop him from collecting his share during his 45-plus-year career.
His films and broadcast series have been honored with many major broadcast journalism and film awards, including the George Foster Peabody Award, The Robert Kennedy Journalism Award, the Dupont Columbia, major production grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and multiple Emmy nominations.
A multiple Academy Award nominee, DeWitt won The Oscar in 1974 for his film “Princeton: A Search for Answers.”
DeWitt directed and produced Luciano Pavarotti’s historic trip to China titled “Distant Harmony,” the first time a major Western artist had been invited to perform in The Great Hall of The People at Tiananmen Square.
DeWitt graduated from St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire and the University of Pennsylvania. He was the goalie of the St. Paul’s and UPenn (JV) hockey teams.
But his essence had always been shaped by his time on MDI. A “summer kid” with the heart of a local, he was happiest while cutting ledges and dodging lobster pots along the MDI coastline on his custom built 26-foot open launch named “Almost Home.”
As a man who knew how to hold court at a dinner party, he was known to inhabit several “characters” including his “down’easta lobstaman,” an accent inspired by his appreciation for Maine and perfected while in the Navy as the emcee of the aircraft carrier’s weekly variety shows.
He was known for his keen sensibility, sharp wit, inquisitive mind, deep appreciation of creative performance, his perfect pitch impressions and foreign accents, his empathy, and his immense love for his adoring family, and friends.
DeWitt leaves his wife, Marcia, of 50 years; three children, Mia, Dylan and Nicholas Sage; four grandchildren, as well as his sister Linn Sage, a niece and nephew and many beloved in-laws who revered him.
He will be sorely missed.