Robert A. Barrows, 86, of Mount Desert and Naples, Fla., June 23, in Bar Harbor.Avis A. Bradford, 79, of Southwest Harbor, June 26, at a Lewiston health care facility. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Mount Height Cemetery in Southwest Harbor.Warren "Ted" Burnell Jr., 92, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor, June 22. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Stephen E. Coffin, 82, of Hancock, Dec. 25, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Union Congregational Church in Hancock.Stephen A. Mahoney III, 90, of Somesville and Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Mary's by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.David James McDaniel, 75, of Cambridge, Mass., formerly of Bar Harbor, June 21, at his home. Services will be announced at a later date.Lawrence Allen McKay, 89, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Bar Harbor, Dec. 22, 2022. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Kennebunk.Ruth Torrey, 76, of Franklin, Dec. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at 247 South Bay Road in Franklin.Clayton Edwin Wallace, 72, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Ellsworth, June 16, at his home in Maine. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Anah Shrine Center in Bangor.Martha E. (Gregory) Gordon White, 96, of Bar Harbor, March 23, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Franklin Community Center.