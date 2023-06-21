Katherine Kaufer Christoffel, 74, of Bar Harbor and Minneapolis, Minn., June 11.
Robert R. “Bob” Durost, 89, of Kittery, June 11, at his home. A graveside service at Brookside Cemetery in Somesville will be announced at a later date.
John Prescott Gower, 96, of Naples, Fla., and West Tremont, Jan 1. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Church of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Southwest Harbor.
Suzanne Reifers Judd of Bangor, Dec. 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Jordan-Fernald in Ellsworth.
Natalie Grace Knox, 68, of Ellsworth and Searsport, June 19, at her home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Jordan-Fernald in Ellsworth. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Searsport First Congregational Church, with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Searsport following the service.
Stephen A. Mahoney III, 90, of Somesville and Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.
A graveside service for Maurice and Pauline Norwood and their son David Norwood will be held at noon Saturday, June 24, at Mount Height Cemetery in Southwest Harbor. In case of rain, the service will be held at Harbor Ridge in Southwest Harbor.
James “Jim” Randall Reed, 92, of Brunswick and Somesville, May 1. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Assembly of God Church in Ellsworth.
Hattiemae Ruth Thomas, 88, of Ellsworth, June 12. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Interment will take place at Seal Harbor Cemetery.
Bessie “Betty” A. Wass, 91, of Bernard, May 11. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Rich Cemetery in Bernard.