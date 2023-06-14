Death Notices

Gary Wayne Barker, 89, of Bar Harbor, Feb. 13. A service will be held at noon Saturday, June 17, at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.

Campbell Cary, 97, of Mount Desert, April 13, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Somesville Union Meeting House.

Tags

Recommended for you