Gary Wayne Barker, 89, of Bar Harbor, Feb. 13. A service will be held at noon Saturday, June 17, at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Campbell Cary, 97, of Mount Desert, April 13, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Somesville Union Meeting House.
Daniel Paul Clark, 45, of Bar Harbor, March 27, at his home. A casual celebration of life with campfire, cornhole and refreshments will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at 1219 State Highway 102 in Bar Harbor (Town Hill).
John Prescott Gower, 96, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor, Jan 1. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Church of St. Peter in Manset.
Suzanne Reifers Judd of Bangor, Dec. 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Jordan-Fernald in Ellsworth.
Stephen A. Mahoney III, 90, of Somesville and Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.
A graveside service for Maurice and Pauline Norwood and their son David Norwood will be held at noon Saturday, June 24, at Mount Height Cemetery in Southwest Harbor. In case of rain, the service will be held at Harbor Ridge in Southwest Harbor.
James “Jim” Randall Reed, 92, of Brunswick and Somesville, May 1. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Assembly of God Church in Ellsworth.
Joann (Fogg) Walls, 86, of Mount Desert, June 2, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. There will be no services per her request.
Martha E. (Gregory) Gordon White, 96, of Bar Harbor, March 23, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Franklin Community Center.