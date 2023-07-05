Death Notices

Robert L. Carter, 92, of Ellsworth, June 21. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Town Hill Fire House.

Stephen E. Coffin, 82, of Hancock, Dec. 25, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Union Congregational Church in Hancock.

