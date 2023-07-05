July 6 Death Notices Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert L. Carter, 92, of Ellsworth, June 21. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Town Hill Fire House.Stephen E. Coffin, 82, of Hancock, Dec. 25, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Union Congregational Church in Hancock.John C. Doyle, 74, of Mount Desert, June 29, at Togus VA Hospital in Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.Jeffrey “Jeff” Farnsworth, 62, of Bar Harbor, July 1. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Eden Baptist Church parish hall in Bar Harbor.Stephen A. Mahoney III, 90, of Somesville and Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.Lawrence Allen McKay, 89, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Bar Harbor, Dec. 22, 2022. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk.Henry Scherer, 96, of Southwest Harbor, June 18. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.Kathryn Knowles Suminsby, 88, of Northeast Harbor, Jan. 29. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.Ruth Torrey, 76, of Franklin, Dec. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at 247 South Bay Road in Franklin.Martha E. (Gregory) Gordon White, 96, of Bar Harbor, March 23, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Franklin Community Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists