Bruce Clark Adams, 87, of Lamoine, July 2, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Jordan-Fernald in Ellsworth.Richard Michael Blaney, 79, of Bar Harbor, July 18, at his home. A family service will be held at a later date.John C. Doyle, 74, of Mount Desert, June 29, at Togus VA Hospital in Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.Jeffrey Marshall Gold, 72, of Bar Harbor, June 19, on his sailboat in Camden.Douglas Alan Graves, 68, of Bar Harbor, July 15, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Northeast Harbor.Frank W. Gray Sr., 93, of Tremont and Bar Harbor, July 17.Tina Marie Jewett, 54, of Eastbrook, July 8, at her home. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Jordan-Fernald in Somesville.Carolyn Miller, 92, of Bar Harbor, July 16, at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Congregational Church in Bar Harbor.CTOCM William E. Neleski Sr., 83, of Lamoine, July 21.Carrie Elaine Tinney, 90, of Waco, Texas, formerly of Lamoine, July 23, in Waco.