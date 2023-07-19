July 20 death notices Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Edward DeWolfe, 78, of Southwest Harbor, July 2, at his home. There will be no service at George’s request.John C. Doyle, 74, of Mount Desert, June 29, at Togus VA Hospital in Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.James “Jamie” Gonzales, 73, of Hall Quarry, July 5, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced.Douglas Alan Graves, 68, of Bar Harbor, July 15, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Northeast Harbor.Robert Wayne Jackson, 93, of Lamoine, July 7, at his home. There will be no funeral service at Robert’s request.Tina Marie Jewett, 54, of Eastbrook, July 8, at her home. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Jordan-Fernald in Somesville.Leslie Paul Kozak, 82, of South Portland, formerly of Mount Desert Island, July 13, at Dirigo Pines in Orono.Michael E. LaBianca, 83, of Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Bar Harbor.Warren Perry Mead, 74, of Southwest Harbor, July 14.Ana Carmen Thompson, 92, of Berwyn, Pa., Jan. 31. A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists