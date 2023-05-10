Mary S. Jordan, 97, of Northeast Harbor. May 1. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Reeser Cloys Manley, 72, of Ellsworth. Nov. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the undercroft of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.
Norris M. Reddish, 85, of Mount Desert. Dec. 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Private interment will be at Brookside Cemetery.
Philip David Sanborn Sr., 86, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor. Feb. 1 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bar Harbor Congregational Church. Interment will be in the Sanborn family plot in Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Mary Jane (MJ) Phillips Smith, 89, of Ellsworth. March 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, followed by a reception.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Death notices week of May 11
Mary S. Jordan, 97, of Northeast Harbor. May 1. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Reeser Cloys Manley, 72, of Ellsworth. Nov. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the undercroft of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.
Norris M. Reddish, 85, of Mount Desert. Dec. 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Private interment will be at Brookside Cemetery.
Philip David Sanborn Sr., 86, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Bar Harbor. Feb. 1 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bar Harbor Congregational Church. Interment will be in the Sanborn family plot in Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Mary Jane (MJ) Phillips Smith, 89, of Ellsworth. March 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, followed by a reception.