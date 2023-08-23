Death Notices

Marion C. Beyeler, 86, of Trenton, Dec. 18, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth.

Lee Wesley Brown, 64, of Trenton, Aug. 13, at his home. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Jordan-Fernald in Mount Desert, followed by a memorial service.

