Marion C. Beyeler, 86, of Trenton, Dec. 18, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth.
Lee Wesley Brown, 64, of Trenton, Aug. 13, at his home. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Jordan-Fernald in Mount Desert, followed by a memorial service.
Kristen Carter, 49, of Otter Creek, Aug. 3, at Eastern Maine Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Bar Harbor, with interment at Seal Harbor Cemetery and a reception to follow at the Seal Harbor firehouse.
Janice E. Emerson, 82, of Franklin, Aug. 15, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Meadowview Apartments Hall in Ellsworth.
Jamie Gonzales, 73, of Hall Quarry, July 5, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.
Nora Brennan Kish, 96, of Hudson, Fla., Feb. 16. A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bunker Estates Condominium in Derry, N.H. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Derry, N.H.
Timothy Ralph Moran, 64, of Islesford. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kathlyn (Kay) Louise O’Brien of Bangor, Aug. 18. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Christ Church in Gardiner.
Patricia K. (Hibbard) Richard, 76, of Bangor, Aug. 10, at Westgate Manor in Bangor. A private memorial service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Somesville.
Sheila Janney Williams of Glyndon, Md., and Northeast Harbor, June 17, at her home on Locust Hill Farm. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Locust Hill Farm in Maryland.