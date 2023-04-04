Bar Harbor
Daniel Paul Clark, 45, died March 27, 2023, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born July 18, 1977, in Ellsworth, the son of Michael and Mary (Smith) Clark.
Nicknamed Butch, Dan grew up with his brother, Mike, in a quintessential small town, friends with all the neighborhood kids, playing street games and having questionable encounters with the Schwann truck. A natural athlete, Dan excelled at playing football and baseball through his school years at Conners Emerson and Mount Desert Island High School and continued his love of sports into adulthood, playing co-ed softball, coaching baseball with his brother at MDI High School, and later coaching his own kids in Little League. Patient and encouraging, Dan earned the respect and admiration of people of all ages, creating lasting relationships with the kids he coached.
It wasn’t until after graduating high school that Dan discovered his love of working on the ocean. Being a lobsterman was never just a job for Dan, it was who he was. Every spring as a new fishing season approached, he would get antsy as if his feet had been on land too long. A first-generation fisherman, he worked tirelessly to earn his space on the water and the respect of his peers. His greatest years on the water, without question, were those with his son fishing by his side.
A blind date would lead Dan into a whirlwind romance with Robyn Rigby-Jones, his future ball and chain of almost 24 years. While some may have questioned their young love, Dan and Robyn never wavered in their commitment. No matter what hurdles came their way through the years, and there were many, they always knew how lucky they were to have each other to get through it all and their love and good humor remained constant. Dan enjoyed nothing more than getting a rise out of “brown eyes,” whether it was hiding his dirty socks in her pillow or leaving beard trimmings in the bathroom sink. His response was always “you married it!”
Without a doubt, Dan’s greatest joy and achievement was his children. As young parents, Dan and Robyn grew up raising Emily and Andrew and the four of them had an immeasurable bond they referred to as the wolfpack. An ever present and attentive father, Dan shared with his kids his love of hunting trips at Nesowadnehunk Lake Campground, ice fishing on Eagle Lake, making Sunday breakfast, Jif peanut butter and excessively large Christmas trees. Andrew was also privy at an early age to the antics at hunting camp, the details of which are probably best unknown and most certainly are not fit for print.
A Bar Harbor boy through and through, Dan was a fixture for folks from all walks of life. It didn’t matter who you were or how much money you had, there were never any pretenses, and you were going to meet the same version of Dan. He’d be the first to drop what he was doing to lend a hand, always greet you with a “hey dear,” and what most would see as extraordinary acts of kindness were simply business as usual for Dan. Selfless, devoted and a gentle giant with a huge heart, Dan was the cornerstone of his family and a friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by the love of his life, Robyn, and their two beautiful children, Emily and Andrew; his adoring parents, Michael and Mary Clark; brother and best friend, Michael Clark, and his wife, Kelli; nephew, Seth Clark, and nieces, Lily and Victoria Watkins; honorary sister, Joanna Rigby-Jones; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends beyond measure. He was predeceased by his beloved niece, Haley.
In true Dan fashion, a celebration of his life will be held on June 17, 2023, at Hadley Point Beach with a campfire, laughter and BYOB. In lieu of flowers, the Dan Clark Fund has been established at First National Bank, 102 Main St., Bar Harbor, to support his children through their education. Dan’s family would like to thank the staff at Mary Dow Center and Gentiva Hospice for their exceptional care. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.