Dana Lynn Foster

Bar Harbor

Dana Lynn Foster, 70, died March 31, 2023 at her home in Bar Harbor. She was born in Indianapolis, IN., on April 26, 1952. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com

Immortality

Do not stand at my grave and weep…
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awake in the morning hush,
I am the swift up flinging rush.
Of quiet birds in circling flight.
Do not stand at my grave and cry…
I am not there. I did not die.

Author Unknown