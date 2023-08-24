On a cloudy day in August, Courtney Jane Jolin closed her eyes for the last time and went to heaven to be with her family who were waiting for her but left her family behind with a void in their heart.
As a child, she was the sparkle that could light up any room. Courtney was the young girl who could make everyone laugh, she made the sunshine on the cloudiest day.
No mother and father should have to write these words and I will never get over losing my daughter to addiction. Craig and I tried to help her many times and Courtney wanted to get better but she could not undo the damage that was done.
She left behind the most important person in her life, her 13-year-old son Cole Michael Stilwell, who is lucky to have his dad, Chris, and Natalie to help him through these hard times.
Courtney Jane loved her family and friends, and you all know who you are. If we left anyone out, please know the list was too long to mention, but if you loved her, she loved you also.
She will be sadly missed by many, especially her father Jay, her mother Lisa and partner Craig, her sister Erika and husband Tyler and children Marquis, Ella, and Ava. Her grandmother Rose Taylor, her uncles Stuart, Gary and wife Kelly, Larry and wife Vicky, Darren and wife Camille, her special friend “Pard” who was there, and never gave up on her. He was her best friend. Courtney Jane was predeceased by her loving Bampie Stuart Taylor Sr., her uncle Scott, aunt Bonnie, brother Coty, and cousin Lindsey.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do something for someone who is in need.