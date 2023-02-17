Tremont
Chloe “Corie” Ann Butler, 16, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 8, 2023, at a Bangor hospital. She was born May 10, 2006, in Tarboro, N.C., the daughter of Jeremy Butler and Jennifer Williams.
Corie moved to Maine at 7 years old when her father married Christi Butler, whom she would later call Mom. She attended Tremont Elementary School and then MDI High School. Corie was an avid reader and especially enjoyed her arts and her art class in high school. She could brighten everyone’s day where she was like a shining light that shined down and created happiness.
In addition to her parents and stepmother she is survived by a grandmother, Debra Wombles, grandfather, Peter Butler; sisters, Brandy Martin and Victoria Gill; a special niece, Bayleigh, her Aunt Becca; uncle Tony and many cousins, her bonus family: Mimi and Papa, Megan, Cody, Dana, Tiffany and her very special cousins Ava, Penny, James, Emma and Melissa; special friends, Craig and Rebecca Boyd, and their children, Kaitlyn and Alexis; and all her friends, both students and teachers at the Tremont School and MDI High School where she touched everyone she met. She was met at heaven’s gates by her Nana and all her loved ones who have passed.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Tremont Community Church, 171 Tremont Road, Bass Harbor, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be in the summer at Center Cemetery, Seal Cove. In her honor, friends and family are asked to wear something she loved, her sweatshirt and/or crazy leggings. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
