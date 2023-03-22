Obituaries

Boothbay

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the loss of Charles Wallace Birlem, who passed away quite suddenly and far too soon on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Charlie was a young 78 years old, born on July 15, 1944, and we had planned on exasperatingly trying to stop him from cleaning his own gutters and mowing his own steep and giant lawn for many, many more years.

