Charlene Mae Carter, 97, passed away at her son’s home on Sept. 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 19, 1926, in Bangor, the daughter of Charles E. and Eva (Fenderson) Drew.
Charlene was raised in Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School in the Class of 1944. She was a member of the Army Nurse Corps during WWII. She then graduated from the Registered Nurse program from Eastern Maine General Hospital in 1947. Charlene worked for many years as the Public Health Nurse for the Town of Bar Harbor and retired in the 1980s. She was also a longtime member of the Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. She enjoyed playing in the ladies’ twilight league at Kebo and she earned the Most Improved Play award in 1978. In her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with her husband at the Cole Transportation Museum. Charlene enjoyed knitting and more than anything her family was the love of her life.
She is survived by her children, Austin “Cliff” Carter Jr. of Old Town, Anne Carter Howard of Morganton, N.C., Mark Carter of Portland, Dean Carter of Bucksport, and Christine Carter Millett of Annandale, Va., 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Austin C. Carter Sr. in 2022, and all her siblings.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Snows Corner Cemetery in Hermon. Gifts in Charlene’s memory may be made to the Bangor Humane Society.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers and staff of Eastside Center for Health Rehabilitation and also to Gentiva Hospice for the care given to our mother.