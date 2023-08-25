Bar Harbor
Cary Blaine Swan passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born March 12, 1938, in Dixfield to Stanley and Isa (Horne) Swan. On Sept.16, 1961, Cary married June Hudon and would have celebrated 62 years of marriage with her next month.
Cary and June moved their family to Bar Harbor in 1968. In 1975, they founded The Swan Agency Insurance & Real Estate, converting the family dining room to an office, before their success warranted their move to the Agency’s permanent location at 43 Cottage Street. Cary never tired of Acadia National Park, where he spent many days biking, hiking or sitting on the rocks in awe of the beauty surrounding him.
Cary cared deeply about his community. In 1968, he played a pivotal role in founding the Bar Harbor Rotary Club. Having been a Rotarian before moving to Bar Harbor, he was key to recruiting the charter members and was the 1972-73 President. Many locals will remember Cary on the last float in the July 4th Parade, recognizing friends in the crowd and inviting everybody to the Rotary Lobster Festival at the ballpark. In 1988, Cary served as the President of the Kebo Valley Golf Club; the year of its 100th Anniversary when the new clubhouse was built. He was a past board member of the MDI Hospital, MEMIC, and was very active in the Independent Insurance Agent’s Industry Association (IIAM).
Cary tapped his love for music by producing, directing, and performing in shows beginning at a young age in Dixfield. In Bar Harbor, he and three friends formed the musical group “The Mostly Oldies,” playing at a variety of events throughout the community. He was the lead vocalist and always enjoyed singing his signature song, “My Way.” In the 1970s, he organized “Swan’s Follies” as a fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library, which featured an evening of wide-ranging local talent.
Cary was a natural athlete and a sports enthusiast. He was a star shortstop in his teenage years, playing for the Dixfield Dixies. He later played with the Pine Tree League team, representing Maine for two years at the national tournament in Battlecreek, Mich. He coached his son Christopher and his teammates through their Little League years. He also was a board-certified umpire. In his 30s, he gathered a local group of hockey players to form a team to play in the Cardiac League at the Alfond Arena at UMaine. Over the years, he became an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds both at Kebo and at his winter home of Heron Creek in Florida. He initiated and organized many tournaments at both courses, always having fun himself and enjoying the fun he was creating for others.
All who knew Cary will miss seeing him riding his scooter through town, working on his tractor on Wayman Lane, tending his flowers and lawn, and greeting everybody from near and far as they walked by on their way to the Shore Path … particularly the dogs he would always pat and kiss.
Cary is survived by his wife June, his children Kimberly Swan, Deanna Sherman and her husband David, Christopher Swan and his wife Denise, and his three grandchildren Evelyn, Cameron, and Lily, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Isa and Stanley Swan, and his brothers Stanley Jr., Richard, and George.
There will be a private family service. Those wishing to remember Cary in a special way may make a donation to a charity of their choosing.