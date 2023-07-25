Bar Harbor
Carolyn Miller, 92, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Birch Bay Retirement Village. Invariably kind, generous and cheerful, Carolyn was a Bar Harbor resident for more than 30 years.
Carolyn was born in Boulder, Colo., on Feb. 22, 1931, and grew up in Washington state with her brothers Charles, Graham, and sister Grace. Her parents traveled on the Chautauqua circuit where her father, Charles Bowman Hutchins, lectured on American bird life. Her mother, Helen Owen Hutchins, accompanied him on the harp.
Carolyn attended the University of Washington in Seattle. There she met graduate student Keith Miller from Monongahela, Pa., who she would be happily married to for nearly 60 years. Carolyn worked as a waitress at Mount Rainier and subtly led Keith in the direction of the National Park Service. When Keith finally took a permanent ranger position, they began a long career in the National Park Service that could not have suited them more.
The National Park Service took them all over the United States, from Montana to New Mexico, South Dakota to Mississippi and, of course, Maine. While moving from park to park, Carolyn and Keith raised a son, Kem, and daughter, Kristin, and became beloved members of communities across the country.
After retirement, the Millers returned to Bar Harbor. They took to international travel – living for an extended time with Kem and grandson Keith in Vienna, Austria. Carolyn never tired of sharing her passion for gardening, cooking, and the outdoors with her family and friends. Mr. Miller died in 2012.
Carolyn was an insatiable reader and a proud member of a local book club that is embarking on its 51st year. By nature, an avid birder, Carolyn was also a long-term member of the Bar Harbor Garden Club and attended the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. She was well known in the community for her volunteer services and for her ability to be the consummate hostess for any occasion.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Kem Miller and his wife Katerina of Falls Church, Va., and Kristin Miller of New York City; brother, Graham Hutchins and wife Dory of Port Angeles, Wash.; grandsons, Aleksander and Adam Miller of Belgrade, Serbia; and Keith Miller and wife Amanda of Silver Spring, Md.
A memorial service will take place on Sept. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Bar Harbor. Gifts in memory of Carolyn can be made to Friends of Acadia or the National Park Foundation.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed online at www.jordanfernald.com.
