Seal Cove
Carlton Wilder Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 21, 2022. He was born on June 2, 1957, in Tremont, to the late Charles and Constance Johnson.
Seal Cove
Carlton Wilder Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 21, 2022. He was born on June 2, 1957, in Tremont, to the late Charles and Constance Johnson.
He graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 1975. Carlton was the owner of Redfern Boats and Upharbor Marina. After becoming a deep-sea diver at the Coastal School of Deep-Sea Diving in California, he returned to Maine and worked at the Hinckley Co. for 13 years before starting his own boat business. His unique and incredible talent in woodworking built many beautiful boats throughout his career. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Carlton was very active in his community. He volunteered for the local fire department for many years. He coached his kid’s sports teams. Known as the Roots Controller, he hosted a reggae radio show on WERU called the “Drive Thru” with a dedicated following of listeners. His humor was comedy gold. It was rare to see Carlton without one of his beloved Newfoundland dogs by his side. Carlton never met a stranger. He was always quick to lend a helping hand; you would most likely hear him say “wicked” and tell a story or two.
Carlton was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Walsh Johnson, who died six months prior. He is survived by his former wife, Rachel Hartley, and their two beloved children, Katie Hartley-Johnson of Lamoine, Alex Hartley-Johnson of Seal Cove, and granddaughter Emma Preston. He was a proud “Grampi.” He is also survived by his bonus children and grandchildren: Marie Ericsson and fiancé Andres Sedano and their son Quentin of Rockland, Laura Geisler and her husband, Ben, and their children Josie, Mae, Ivy and Jack of Mahopac, N.Y., her son Liam King of Bar Harbor and her son Cameron King and his partner Crystal DaCosta of Verona Island. And his two brothers: Charles Johnson and his wife, Frances, Curtis Johnson and his wife, Yvonne, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Donations may be made in his memory to the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance Service, 26 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679. The saying “to know him was to love him” really was true. Carlton had a life well lived. “Fair winds and following seas, captain. We have the watch.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.