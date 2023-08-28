Brian R. Walsh, long time summer resident of Northeast Harbor, has died. He was 87.
Born in New Haven, Conn., Mr. Walsh was raised there and in Scarsdale, N.Y. He was a longtime resident of Katonah, N.Y., and Northeast Harbor. A devoted father, he particularly loved being a grandfather. His humor, charm, and diplomacy will be sorely missed.
Brian was headmaster of The Buckley School in New York City from 1982-200, and of the Shore Country Day School in Beverly, Mass., from 1971 to 1982. Earlier in his career, he was assistant headmaster at The Walnut Hill School in Natick, Mass., from 1968-1971.
A graduate of Yale, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, he then served in the Army until 1960 when he joined the faculty of the Bancroft School in Worcester, Mass. While at Bancroft, he earned a master’s degree in education from Harvard. He served in the Army Reserve, maintaining the rank of Captain until 1971 when he resigned his commission in order to accept his first school headship.
During his 42-year career in independent education, he served as president of the Independent Schools Association of Massachusetts from 1979-1982, president of the Elementary School Heads Association from 1990-1991 and president of the New York State Association of Independent Schools from 1995-1997. Mr. Walsh also served on the boards of the Pingree School in South Hamilton, Mass., and the Spence School, in N.Y. He wrote “Boys Should Be Boys: A Headmaster’s Reflections,” published in 2008, and from 2001 to 2014 he served as an educational consultant, specializing in independent school placement. He was known as a wonderful public speaker and for his many published essays on education.
He is predeceased by a brother, Walter Walsh. He is survived by his wife Daphne of 36 years, and one brother, Robert Walsh. He is also survived his three children, Ted, Arthur, and Amory by his first marriage of 26 years, and by five grandchildren, Calvin, Violet, Adam, Noah, and Sarah.
A private family celebration of his life will take place in the fall.