Blaine Thomas Holmes, 82, died Sept. 5, 2023, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born in Ellsworth, July 28, 1941, the son of Thomas Millard and Bertha (Prescott) Holmes.
Buzzie attended school in Ellsworth, graduating from Ellsworth High School and Husson College. He played baseball in both schools and pitched a no hitter for the Ellsworth Eagles. He was the owner of the Holmes Agency for 54 years, retiring in 2016. He was a prior co-owner of the Dwight Brown Agency, The Lyman Agency, and Schoodic Insurance Services.
He was president of the Grindstone Financial Group, past president of the Ellsworth Kiwanis Club where he was a youth basketball coach, and his players were always the “Green Machine.” Buzzie was a past board member of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, and a staunch supporter of the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Lygonia Masonic Lodge No. 40 A.F. & A.M. of Ellsworth and a member of the Anah Shrine. Buzzie was an active golfer at the Jordan River Country Club where he proudly made a hole-in-one. He enjoyed time at camp in Eastbrook and enjoyed riding the Sunrise Trail on his ATV.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Perry Holmes; sons, Christopher Holmes and partner Theresa, and Jonathan Holmes; daughter Melissa Leyendecker and husband Dustin; grandsons, Michael Holmes and wife Shelby, Jeremy Holmes and Ryan Leyendecker; and niece, Lori Googins.
Friends are invited to call from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Hancock.
Contributions in Buzzie’s memory may be made the Hancock Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Hancock, ME 04640.