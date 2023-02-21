Obituaries

Milbridge

Betty L. Wallace Martin passed unexpectedly Feb. 15, 2023. She was born in Cherryfield, March 3, 1936, the daughter of Linwood Grant and Orrieanna Grant. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Reynolds. She leaves behind one living child, Bonny Bradstreet, and her companion Cameron Wallace of Milbridge.

Tags

