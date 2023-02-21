Betty L. Wallace Martin passed unexpectedly Feb. 15, 2023. She was born in Cherryfield, March 3, 1936, the daughter of Linwood Grant and Orrieanna Grant. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Reynolds. She leaves behind one living child, Bonny Bradstreet, and her companion Cameron Wallace of Milbridge.
She is survived by 12 grandchildren, Orielle, Kara and Wesley, all of Florida; Tracy and Ryan of Steuben and Milbridge; Erica of Bangor, Derek of Brewer and Jamie of Sullivan; Danielle of Ellsworth, Lorraine of Machias; and Mickey and Dustin of Sullivan. She had 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Lester M. Wallace Sr., her second husband, Thomas Martin Sr., and four of her five children, Lester “Boopie” M. Wallace, Jr., Judy Lee Wallace, Becky Faye Holbrook and Karen Wallace Manning; two brothers, William Grant and Lowell Frost; and one sister, Brenda Colson.
Betty spent many years operating a seafood business. She enjoyed going to yard sales, hummingbirds and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by them all!
A spring graveside service at Rock Maple Cemetery in Harrington will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Milbridge Petit Manan Ambulance Services.