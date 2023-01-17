Beth Goettel lost her battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA) on Jan. 16, 2023. Although this cruel disease took away her ability to walk, and affected her eyesight, coordination and ability to talk, she never lost her sense of humor or her bright outlook on life.
Beth was born on July 10, 1954, in Kansas City, Kan., to Ralph and Mildred Henderson. Her family moved around the country as her dad climbed the corporate ladder and they remained tight knit throughout the years. She studied wildlife management at the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1976. She met her future husband, Tom, on the first day of their first “real job” in 1977, and they were married at Fort Hill on Cape Cod National Seashore on June 29, 1979. They were married for 43 years.
Beth and Tom worked at several national wildlife refuges over the years, Beth as a tireless volunteer and Tom as the employee. Their children were born while Tom was stationed at Moosehorn NWR and Maine Coastal Islands NWR: Russell in 1981 in Calais, Daniel in 1983 in Machias, and Kate in 1986 in Machias.
After the children became older, Beth restarted her career, first as a biologist at Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Massachusetts, and later as the refuge manager. She became the refuge manager at Maine Coastal Islands in 2008, and they settled in South Thomaston. She retired in 2016, but shortly thereafter began to experience the health effects of MSA. They moved to a retirement community in Bar Harbor in 2021 where she could get advanced care for her physical problems.
Beth loved her family and dogs above all, but next came her love for the out-of-doors and conservation. Riding her two horses, hiking, canoeing, gardening, playing with her dogs — she loved it all. She was never bored; she was always planning our next adventure, starting a new knitting project (she taught herself to knit!), reading a good book or cooking a delicious meal. She was one of those wonderful people who always put others before herself.
Beth leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Tom, of Bar Harbor and her children Russell (Jenna) of Arlington, Mass., Daniel of Maplewood, N.J., and Kate of Hancock; her two wonderful grandchildren, Lily and Owen of Arlington, Mass.; her sister Meryl Learnihan (Jim) of Catskill, N.Y.; brother-in-law Andy Cowan of Lucas, Texas, and sister-in-law Kim Henderson of Pickerington, Ohio; mother-in-law Grace Richardson of New York City; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her friends in conservation throughout the country. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph B Henderson II and Mildred (Morgan) Henderson, her brother Ralph B Henderson III and her sister Susan Cowan.
At her request, there will be no service or funeral. In her memory, please consider a donation to the National Wildlife Refuge Association, www.refugeassociation.org.