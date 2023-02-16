Corea and Niantic, Conn.
Beatrice Ramsdell-Shay, 81, of Corea and Niantic, Conn., passed away peacefully in her sleep with her three children and two grandchildren by her side, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Born in Southwest Harbor on June 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Almon Frank Ramsdell Jr. and Rebecca Katherine Dunbar. From childhood through to her final days, her strong Christian faith and innate positivity made her a beacon of hope and joy that shined brightly on her family, friends and everyone she met.
She was raised in New Britain, Conn., but loved spending summers with her family on Mount Desert Island, where she developed a keen interest in outdoor recreation. She met Larry Shay through the Hartford Ski Club and shortly thereafter they married, became ski instructors at Butternut Basin, and began raising a family. The family would later become instructors at Magic Mountain and join the Niantic Bay Yacht Club (NBYC). NBYC quickly became her happy place where she developed many lifelong friendships.
Her number one priority was being the best possible mother. She camped with her children for seven summers on the shoreline so that her children could continue to be active in watersports at NBYC. Winters found her taking them out of school early to beat the arrival of an approaching storm for powder skiing. She drove three hours roundtrip to watch her children ski race at Berkshire East, delivering special snacks she hid in their boot bags. She invited families to the Shay A frame in Chester, Vt., so her children could reunite with their summer friends. And later in life, she played an instrumental role in raising her two grandchildren (who affectionately called her “Bubbles”) by providing similar experiences such as visits to Cadillac Mountain, Schoodic and family picnics at Seawall.
She also tapped her relentless energy and entrepreneurial spirit to share her passions with others. She started art programs for children in Roger’s Lake and later for NBYC friends taught by local artist Don Eccleston. She launched the NBYC teen program that included Wednesday night dances and adventurous excursions to Fisher’s Island and Misquamicut in her infamous tan van. She co-founded the East Lyme Golf League with Jim Lyons, a couples league with a friendly, noncompetitive culture that inspired many to take up the sport. The league remains one of the most popular in the region. She also was active in yoga, meditation, jogging, hiking, walking and biking long before these activities became popular.
She pursued many professional paths (tax collector, real estate agent, gate agent/flight attendant, ski instructor, telemarketer and hotel manager and concierge), using her positive energy, strong communication skills and affable personality to excel in each endeavor. The two professional achievements of which she was most proud were being a leading deluxe homes salesperson for Shoreline Modular Homes in East Lyme for four years before excelling at Southern New England Modular Homes for five years and serving as one of (or perhaps) the first female Lions in the New London Lions Association.
Bea is survived by her three children, Capt. Christopher L. Shay (USN Ret.) and his wife, Laura, of Lisbon, N.H., Dr. Jeffrey P. Shay of Niantic, Conn., and Kimberly M. Shay (USCG licensed captain) of Corea; grandsons Joseph P. Shay and Patrick Shay-Marelli; and her brother Freddy Ramsdell and sister Sally Ramsdell Bingle. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Ramsdell Caldwell and her brother “Skippy” Ramsdell.
In lieu of church services, a celebration of her life be held at the Niantic Bay Yacht Club this summer. The family will provide details to family and friends when plans are made.