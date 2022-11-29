Southwest Harbor
Barbara A. (Gominiak) Kramp, 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at Courtland Rehabilitation Center, Ellsworth. She was born in Gowanda, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Schultz) Gominiak.
In 1957, Barbara married the late Charles Kramp, enjoying 51 years of marriage, until his death in 2008. They started their family in 1958 in Springfield, Mass, and had four children. In 1972, the family moved to Maine, where Barbara worked at the Village Wash Tub, Stinson Canning Company until they closed, and in maintenance at Acadia National Park for 30 years. She will be sadly missed by her coworkers and best friends Priscilla Harper and Dot Dow.
Barbara was a devoted and loving mother, who always encouraged her children to follow their dreams. She was generous of heart, always helping anyone in need without expecting anything in return. Barbara was an accomplished seamstress, knitter and cook, as anyone who received her baked goods will tell you. She was a lover of animals, feeding wildlife around her home and rescuing multiple dogs.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Robert Kramp and wife Kim, Nadine Kramp, Michael Kramp and Kevin Kramp; seven grandchildren, Ebony Kramp-Dowling and husband, Larry Dowling, Jennifer Kramp, Michael Hamlin, Kaleena Dumas and husband Tyler, Dustin Robbins, Lindsey Robbins and Christine Kramp and fiancée Alex Emeigh; four great-grandchildren, Calvin and Azalea Hamlin, Acadia Dumas, and Rebecca Kramp; two brothers, David Gominiak and wife Noreen, and Thomas Gominiak and wife Carol; sister-in-law Karen Kramp; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Jerry Gominiak.
At Barbara’s request, services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Ark Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 276, Cherryfield, ME, 04622.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Ellsworth, where online condolences may be shared: www.bragdonkelley.com.
