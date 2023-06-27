Avis A. Bradford

Avis Ann Bradford, 79, passed away peacefully June 26, 2023, at a health care facility in Lewiston. She was born March 6, 1944, in Bar Harbor, the daughter of Carl E. and Marguerite E. (Dyer) Bennett.
Avis lived her whole life in the town she loved, Southwest Harbor. She graduated from Pemetic High School in 1962. She went to work for Lawrence S. Robinson Insurance Company where she was a fixture for over 40 years.
Avis had a true love for all animals, but she was particularly fond of cats. She had a number of them over the years and was always willing to help out any stray. Avis showed her loved ones her affection by cooking for them. Whether it was their favorite meal, birthday cakes, pies, or cookies, she always had something to share.
Avis enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and grand dogs. Her time at Montello was punctuated by the addition of two kittens that she thoroughly enjoyed. She became known as the “kitty whisperer” by the staff and residence there.
She is survived by three children: Cyndi Deanis and husband Barry of Rumford, Vicki Bradford-Ghertler and husband Geoff of Nadick, Mass., and Jennifer Bradford-Saucier and husband Michael of Winthrop; five grandchildren, Christopher Haynes, Lindsay Michalik, Eric Deanis, Ellie and Gavin Saucier; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Michalik.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Mount Height Cemetery, Southwest Harbor.
Those who desire may make contributions in Avis’s memory to the Avis Cat Fund, c/o Montello Manor Inc., 540 College Street, Lewiston, ME 04240.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.