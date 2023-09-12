Arthur “Mac” Edward MacPike, 83, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Bar Harbor.
Arthur was born Nov. 1, 1939, as an only child to Inez and Richard MacPike Jr. at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor. Growing up in Hulls Cove, he graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1957 and fondly remembered competing for their debate team. Arthur first cut his teeth caddying for Kebo Valley Golf Club, then worked for A.E. Lawrence hardware store, and the MDI Bio Lab before starting his own business, Handi-Maid Cleaning Company, which he owned and operated for 42 years.
Arthur was a well-respected member of the Bar Harbor and Hulls Cove community throughout his life, joining the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge No. 185 in 1965, serving as Master of the Lodge in 1977 and being a lifelong member. He was a member of Eastern Star and a parent advisor for Ellsworth Assembly No. 9 International Order of Rainbow Girls. As a man of faith, Arthur was a devoted attendee of the First Baptist Church in Bar Harbor.
Arthur exemplified Maine traditions and spirit from a young age as an avid fisherman and bird hunter; he was frequently seen with his beloved Brittany Spaniels or Beagles. He enjoyed these passions with close friends and family, sharing his favorite bird hunting haunts like “Up Down Cover” or “Big Cover.” While fishing at the “Hot Spot” or Tunk Lake, he was known to “Put one back for Bud.”
Later in life, Arthur took great pleasure in feeding the wildlife and watching them graze from his “Command Center.” He also enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Barbara, traveling coast to coast visiting family, friends and exploring new sights.
Arthur will be remembered for his caring spirit, mischievous nature, natural gift of storytelling, good natured stubbornness, as a giver of nicknames, love of seafood, delight in cooking for others, a sharer of many miscellaneous facts, his life-long friendships, and his love for his family, his dogs, and even a cat or two.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara MacPike, children from his first marriage, Patricia MacPike (Carl) and Richard MacPike, grandchildren Hannah and Jasmine, stepchildren Jason “Chachi” Robinson and Samantha Wanner (Erik), cousins Linda Bennett, Jimmy Beam (Sara), and lifelong friends Mike Alley (Marsha), Chris White, and many others.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert, where services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Hulls Cove with a Masonic Service. A reception for family and friends will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.